"I have had a crush on him for years"- Dutch journalist Hugo Borst on Brian Brobbey

Published on: 26 October 2022
AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - MAY 11: Brian Brobbey of Ajax celebrates after scoring their side's fourth goal during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Ajax and sc Heerenveen at Johan Cruijff Arena on May 11, 2022 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Dutch journalist Hugo Borst has revealed his admiration for Ajax forward Brian Brobbey. 

The columnist and critic hopes the Dutch-born Ghanaian makes it to the World Cup in Qatar and believes he will be a super-sub for Holland.

Brobbey is on a red-hot run in the Dutch Eredivisie, scoring eight goals in eleven games.

"I've had a crush on him for years. I think I first saw him when he was just 16. In the youth of Ajax. Underage, I know. But it was and is platonic, isn't it?," he said as quoted by Veotbalnieuws. 

" It's metaphorical, figuratively. You can respect me without conscience. I'm just hanging on Brobbey's every word. With his low voice and slow speech. Everything that boy says is touching or funny. "If I don't score, I can't sleep." I can see it. It moves me'," added Borst. 

"What did Schreuder want with Kudus in the striker? But Ten Hag could also have introduced it earlier. In that famous 0-13 against VVV, Traoré made five. Brobbey should have been in his place. In Qatar, Brian will be our supersub. Kirrend, I'll look at him moaning." 

