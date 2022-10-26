"I have had a crush on him for years"- Dutch journalist Hugo Borst on Brian Brobbey

Dutch journalist Hugo Borst has revealed his admiration for Ajax forward Brian Brobbey.

The columnist and critic hopes the Dutch-born Ghanaian makes it to the World Cup in Qatar and believes he will be a super-sub for Holland.

Brobbey is on a red-hot run in the Dutch Eredivisie, scoring eight goals in eleven games.

"I've had a crush on him for years. I think I first saw him when he was just 16. In the youth of Ajax. Underage, I know. But it was and is platonic, isn't it?," he said as quoted by Veotbalnieuws.

" It's metaphorical, figuratively. You can respect me without conscience. I'm just hanging on Brobbey's every word. With his low voice and slow speech. Everything that boy says is touching or funny. "If I don't score, I can't sleep." I can see it. It moves me'," added Borst.

"What did Schreuder want with Kudus in the striker? But Ten Hag could also have introduced it earlier. In that famous 0-13 against VVV, Traoré made five. Brobbey should have been in his place. In Qatar, Brian will be our supersub. Kirrend, I'll look at him moaning."