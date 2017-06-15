I have never regretted my move to the UAE league-Ghana skipper Asamoah Gyan

Black Stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan, has said he is proud of his achievements as far his football career is concerned.

According to him, through his career, he has been able to undertake a number of philanthropic activities with the fortunes he’s acquired while playing for some top football clubs in the world.

“I’ve done a lot of things and I don’t regret it. The kind of taxes that I pay every year in this country, I think my manager can throw more light on it… The kind of money that I put in the community or in the economy, I’m proud of myself, I think I’ve done well for myself. When I sit down and assess from 2003 till now, and still going, I always thank God for my life,” he added.

Gyan made these remarks on Citi FM’s Traffic Avenue on Wednesday.

Gyan, who had played for Sunderland, was criticized for leaving his former team and signing a deal with UAE side Al-Ain in 2011.

I wept after signing Al-Ain deal

Speaking on the development, Asamoah Gyan said although he wept after signing the deal, he said he’s not regretted ever taking such a decision.

“I saw the contract, everything was good and that is why I tried to consult people. Everything was positive for me and so it became a very big challenge leaving the best league in the world and going to UAE. So after I signed, I wept. I was like did I sign? So I said let’s wait for the news in the next couple of days.

People were saying he is done, and me moving to the UAE, my scoring ratio with the Black Stars improved when I moved to the UAE. So for me moving there, I didn’t regret at all.”

He said at the time, a number of footballers had aspired to play in the United Arab Emirates, but they were not bold enough saying his bold step opened the door for others to play in the oil-rich territory.

“I think people were not bold enough, people wanted to go there, there were a lot of great players that texted me that I should come there. But I wasn’t a hypocrite; I did what was good for me. There are a lot of old players that come to me and tell me that I took the right decision. That is why I said I don’t regret taking that decision,” he added.

