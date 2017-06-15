I have played five Africa Cup of Nation tournaments with injury-Ghana skipper Asamoah Gyan

Gyan has represented Ghana in the last six AFCON editions and is the country’s joint-top scorer in the competition’s history.

The striker who made his debut at the tournament in the 2008 edition, which is incidentally was hosted in Ghana, made this revelation in an interview on Citi FM’s Traffic Avenue show with host, Philip Ashon.

“The AFCON in 2010 was by far my best. That was the only AFCON tournament I played without injury,” he said.

“I have played all the other AFCON tournaments through injury. My form before that tournament also really helped. I came into the tournament full of confidence.”

Gyan wrote his name into the record books when he scored his 50th goal for the Black Stars, becoming only the 5th African player to achieve that feat.