I have plenty offers but my club president has refused to sell me- Balikesirspor star Mahatma Otoo

Ghanaian striker Mahatma Otoo says his Turkish second-tier side Balikesirspor have no plans to ash in on him this summer after a sterling campaign last term.

The 26-year-old banged in 13 goals in 31 league appearances and has been earmarked for a big move probably to a top-flight side.

''I signed for two seasons with Balikesirspor. l've ended one season and l’m looking forward to another season even though offers are coming in,'' Otoo told Accra-based Radio Gold

''But before l came down, l had a meeting with the newly appointed club president and he made me aware that he doesn’t have any intention of letting me go now because he doesn’t want to have problems with the supporters as an incoming president.

''He says if he sells me now, the fans will start having problems with him because he can’t just come in and sell their best player. So this is what happened between the two of us before coming down.''