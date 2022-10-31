"I haven't seen my son since February"- Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey

Ghana and Malmo midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey has opened up on missing his family as his first season with the Swedish outfit comes close to an end.

With a game remaining to end the Swedish Allsevenskan, the highly-rated midfielder struggled in his first campaign and in Europe saw a red card in the Europa League game against Union Berlin.

Talking about his first campaign in the Swedish league, the lanky midfielder revealed his desire to bring his young family to the Scandinavian country.

"I last saw my son in February, when he was born," he said as quoted by expressen.se.

Lomotey joined Malmo in the summer transfer window from French outfit Amiens on a four-year deal. He has made five appearances in all competitions for Malmo.