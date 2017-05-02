"I left behind a good team, claims former Kotoko coach Michael Osei

Former Asante Kotoko coach Michael Osei has expressed his displeasure with the current state of the club he left some few months ago.

Osei, who was the interim coach of the club last season was shown the exit and replaced with Croatian tactician, Zdravko Lugarusic prior to the commencement of the current campaign following his refusal to take charge of the side’s juvenile team.

The Croat was also sacked with just ten games into the season following supporters’ agitations about his brand of football despite guiding the club to second spot.

Since Lugarusic’s departure, the Porcupine Warriors have collected just a win in their last seven outings, including a 3-1 thumping at the hands of fierce rivals Hearts of Oak in the first leg of the Ghana @60 anniversary game at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday.

“Before leaving I left behind a strong team and i don’t know why the club is struggling now,” Osei said.

“Though the club is struggling but I’m confident they will bounce back and they will start winning their games.”

Kotoko will aim to restore some pride in Accra on Saturday when they play as guests to Great Olympics in week 14 of the Ghana Premier League.

