I miss playing for Ghana national team - Sulley Muntari

Sulley Muntari has confessed he miss playing for Ghana at the international level three years after being suspended from the Black Stars.

The midfielder and his counterpart Kevin Prince-Boateng fell out with coach Kwasi Appiah at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. They were handed indefinite suspensions for allegedly physically attacking Black Stars management members including Moses Armah.

The Pescara player apologised in 2016 for his actions, but is yet to make a comeback in the team.

“I write to express my sincere apology to the Ghana Football Association and the entire nation for any embarrassment that my action in Brazil brought to the Black Stars Team, the Ghana Football Association and my beloved country Ghana. I have reflected on what happened and I am deeply sorry and apologize to all the stakeholders in the GFA who were offended by my actions,” parts of his apology letter stated.

Speaking on Starr Chat with Bola Ray Wednesday, June 07, 2017, the former Milan player opined: “I miss the Black Stars.”

Coach Kwasi Appiah lost his job after the Brazil Mundial but was reinstated in 2017 with a task to qualify the four-time African champions to the Africa Cup of Nations and the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Muntari believes Appiah has gained a lot of experience now to lead the team to success.

“Kwasi Appiah is good. He doesn’t talk a lot. It’s important that he is back. He does his best in a simple way,” the 32-year-old stated.

