'I never stabbed my wife' – John Pantsil

John Pantsil, former Ghana defender, has finally opened up on accusation of stabbing his wife in the eye in 2016 insisting ‘I never stabbed my wife.’

The former Fulham man, who until recently was the assistant coach of South African giants Kaizer Chiefs, was reported to have stabbed his wife in the eye after a marital misunderstanding.

The reports compelled many to question whether the former Ghana defender was on drugs to have perpetrated such acts.

But two years after the incident, Pantsil in an interview with GHANAsoccernet.com says he never stabbed the wife let alone in the eye.

“Not only did the media report that I had beaten my wife, but that I had stabbed her in the eye but that was amazing.

“But nothing like that ever happened. The woman in question is still my wife and stays with me with her eye intact,” Pantsil said.

Pantsil, arguably the most consistent right back for the Black Stars, whose stay with the team spans over a period of 10 years with 99 caps, says he believes the reports were a calculated attempt to ruin his career.

“It was just a calculated attempt to bring me down but I believe in my God and had to focus on what I wanted to achieve.

“I have been a good father to my kids and a good husband too. Yes, there was a marital problem but it couldn’t have escalated to the point of stabbing.

“I mean who on earth will ever do that? Take a knife and put it in a woman’s eye? Those stories have damaged my career a lot and even ended a $1m deal I had,” Pantsil sadly narrated.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

