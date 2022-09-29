"I see a lot of things I want in a striker in him"- Otto Addo hails Inaki Williams' Ghana display

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has extoled the qualities of new Ghana forward Inaki Williams.

Otto Addo gave the Spain-born his debut after bringing him on in the second half of the 3-0 defeat to Brazil.

Inaki Williams started in the 1-0 victory over Nicaragua last Tuesday.

"He has been very, very good, he integrated very well and gets along with many players in the team. From what I see, also in the game he adapted very well to us. I saw many things that I want to see and I am happy that he be here, we are all very, very happy to have him on our team," said Otto Addo.

Meanwhile, Inaki Williams' younger brother Nico Williams opted to play for Spain at senior leave, a decision Otto Addo respects.

"It would have been great, but his brother decided to play for Spain, which is also fair and must be respected. We would have loved to see him with Ghana, but I can understand this situation," added Addo.

"I was also born in Germany and grew up in Germany, so I also you have two homes in your heart, so I can understand that it is always a difficult decision, so we respect his decision. I hope it will be great if we can play against Spain," concluded the coach.