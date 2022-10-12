"I trust the coach" - Ghanaian Godson Kyeremeh on his unfamiliar role at Caen

Ghanaian midfielder Godson Kyeremeh says he trusts Caen coach Stéphane Moulin's judgment in putting him in an unfamiliar position.

Kyeremeh, whose preferred position is on the wings, has been used primarily as a centre forward this season, scoring three goals in 11 games.

His recent acrobatic goal helped Caen defeat Chamois Niort in Ligue 2, and he spoke to the media after the game on Saturday.

"Everyone wants to be a starter but there are often good reasons when it's not the case. I feel better and better on the pitch and I trust the coach completely," Kyeremeh said.

"He gives us a lot of confidence, despite the loss against QRM. I play in a position that is not my favourite position at the base. It allows me to discover something else. I try to work on my shortcomings in training like heading and back to goal.

"The more time passes, the more I will improve. On the goal, I did not hesitate. The ball was in the air, I felt it was the scissor I had to try and I tried it."

Kyeremeh is Caen's co-leading scorer this season.