"I was top 3 in the world in 2010"- Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan

Legendary Ghanaian forward, Asamoah Gyan has confidently claimed that he was one of the best players in the world in 2010.

According to the 2010 World Cup star, he was top three among the best that year.

Although Gyan finished 18th on the Ballo d'Or list in 2010, the 36-year-old enjoyed a good year with club and country.

The former Black Stars captain helped Ghana reach the final of the Africa Cup of Nation before playing a starring role as the four-time African champions reached the quarter-final of the World Cup.

“I was one of the top three best players in the world at the time. I was on top of the world, you know, I was confident,” he told FIFA.

After the World Cup in 2010, Gyan secured a mouthwatering move to Sunderland, where he became an instant hit, scoring 10 goals in his first campaign.

Gyan was named the BBC African Player of the Year for his exploits in 2010.