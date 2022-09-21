‘I wasn’t forced out’ - George Boateng insists he quit Aston Villa to focus on Ghana

Black Stars assistant coach claims he was not forced to leave Aston Villa, but instead left to focus on his Ghana job.

The trainer stepped down as head coach of Aston Villa's U23 team last month, making him fully available for Ghana with two months until the start of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

However, there are rumours that Aston Villa fired him because he wasn't committed to their plans, which Boateng denied in an interview with Joy Sports.

The former Netherlands international said. “It is not that I was forced to leave the [Villa U-23] job but you have to respect the club as well and the discussion was always between what’s the best thing for the club, what’s the best thing for the coach [George Boateng] and what is the best thing overall moving forward for me.

“I was adamant that I want to do the job with Ghana. I wanted and felt it is the right decision to stay with Ghana and help. Then you come to the conclusion that both jobs are full-time and both jobs demand a lot of time and being the person that I am, I don’t like to lack in any department of what I do and what I undertake."

Boateng is part of the Black Stars technical team that is confident of making Ghana proud in Qatar. Ghana have been assigned to a difficult group that includes Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.