'I will be the Ashaiman version of Jesus Christ for Hearts of Oak,' says Richard Zuma

Young striking sensation Richard Zuma has reiterated his determination to don Hearts of Oak jersey in the upcoming Ghana football league season.

Zuma climbed off the bench to hit a brace for the Phobians in their 3-2 victory against Ebusua Dwarfs in the ongoing GHALCA G-8 tournament over the weekend.

The Emmanuel FC poacher is yet to be officially announced as a bonifide property of the club as he is still having a trial in a bid to win a contract ahead of the season.

But in an interview with Happy FM, the budding forward was full of confidence as he expressed his desire to wear the club's jersey in the coming campaign.

"If it's the will of God that I will play for Hearts I will definitely play for them 100 percent without any pressure," Zuma declared.

"People have doubts that something great cannot come out from a place like Ashaiman but my belief tells me that the same way Jesus Christ was born in Nazareth and became the light of the world, something good can also come out from Ashaiman for Accra Hearts of Oak."

Zuma is expected to feature for the side when they engage arch rivals Asante Kotoko in the semifinal of the competition at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Wednesday.

By: Reuben Obodai (@Reuben Obodai on twitter)

