I will be very happy to go to the World Cup - Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Salis Samed

Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Salis Samed says he is will be happy to make Ghana's squad for the 2022 World Cup.

The France-based midfielder has been in the news recently following Ghana's pursuit of a defensive midfielder to replace Thomas Partey due to his persistent injury woes.

Salis has been in fine form this season for French Ligue 1 side RC Lens and is seen as a suitable replacement for the Arsenal star.

The former Clermont Foot midfielder denied reports that he rejected an invite from Coach Otto Addo for the Kirin Cup tournament.

“Someone sent me something, an interview of the coach [Otto Addo] talking about when he called me and I was at Clermont [and] I didn’t want to come," he told Joy Sports.

“It is not that I didn’t want to come. I’ve e been at Clermont for two good years without playing. I’m now playing and at that time, I had a knee problem — my knee was paining me a little bit.

“Maybe the coach didn’t understand me well, that’s why he took offence. I wanted to go and treat my knee and wait for the second round of the season.”

Salis says he will be delighted if he gets selected for the 2022 World Cup.

“A big player like [Erling] Haaland is not going to the World Cup. If I’m going to the World Cup, why won’t I be happy? I’ll be very, very happy. It will even give my career a huge boost. If it is Ghana and not even the World Cup I’m invited for, I’ll honour the call-up if I’m okay and have no problem,” Salis Abdul Samed told JoySports in an interview.

The young midfielder has vowed to continue working hard to hit top form in the French Ligue 1 in hopes of catching the eyes of the technical team of the Black Stars for a call-up for the next national assignment.