"I will give my life to go to the World Cup"- Nico Williams ready to fight for place in Spain squad

Athletic Club winger, Nico Williams, has opened up on his dreams of playing at the FIFA World Cup.

The 20-year-old Spanish-Ghanaian received his first senior invite from Luis Enrique for the UEFA Nations League games against Switzerland and Portugal later this week.

Williams, who is having a good start to the La Liga season, admits he has to work hard to make the World Cup team whether it will be now or in the future.

"I would give my life and more to go to the World Cup. I think I have to work hard for that moment to come. Whether it's now or later, I'm going to keep working to make it happen," Nico Williams told Marca.

Although he is in the Spain squad, he remains eligible to represent Ghana, until he makes over three competitive appearances for La Furia Roja.

Meanwhile, his senior brother Inaki Williams joined the Black Stars team for the first time on Monday in France ahead of the international friendly against Brazil.

Should Luis Enrique name Nico Williams in his World Cup squad, the brothers will join a list of siblings who represented different countries at the Mundial.