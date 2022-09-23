"I will never eat grass"- Dani Alves reacts to Brazil omission ahead of Ghana friendly

Brazil defender Dani Alves has expressed disappointment after he was left out of the squad for the friendly against Ghana.

The 39-year-old who plays for Pumas in Mexico failed to make the 26-man squad by Tite for the final round of friendlies before the World Cup.

Alves believes he has a lot to offer the national team and will be available when needed.

“The fans talk about it more than I do. I came to Pumas to do the best I can, to work hard, and if I am called up to the World Cup it will be even better," he said.

“I know what I can give and how important I am to the national team. I'm the lion of my life and it doesn't matter what jungle I'm in. I will never eat leaves."

Brazil will play Tunisia in their final friendly before the World Cup in Qatar.

The former World Cup winners have been drawn in Group G alongside Cameroon, Serbia and Switzerland.