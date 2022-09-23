GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
"I will never eat grass"- Dani Alves reacts to Brazil omission ahead of Ghana friendly

Published on: 23 September 2022
Brazil defender Dani Alves has expressed disappointment after he was left out of the squad for the friendly against Ghana. 

The 39-year-old who plays for Pumas in Mexico failed to make the 26-man squad by Tite for the final round of friendlies before the World Cup.

Alves believes he has a lot to offer the national team and will be available when needed.

“The fans talk about it more than I do. I came to Pumas to do the best I can, to work hard, and if I am called up to the World Cup it will be even better," he said. 

“I know what I can give and how important I am to the national team. I'm the lion of my life and it doesn't matter what jungle I'm in. I will never eat leaves."

Brazil will play Tunisia in their final friendly before the World Cup in Qatar.

The former World Cup winners have been drawn in Group G alongside Cameroon, Serbia and Switzerland.

 

