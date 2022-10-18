'I will not resign' - Vincent Odotei-Sowah tells Hearts of Oak supporters

Hearts of Oak Board member Vincent Odotei-Sowah has no plans of resigning from the Board despite pressure from the supporters to step down.

The former Ghanaian MP together with another Board member Alhaji Akambi have been blamed by some section of the supporters for the woes facing the club.

Vincent Odotei's car was attacked and vandalised by the supporters after Sunday's game against Real Bamako of Mali in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Caleb Amankwah's solitary strike was not enough to save The Phobians as they needed to score four goals to progress to the next round.

The former King Fasial CEO in an interview stated emphatically he has no plans of resigning from his post despite the pressure from the supporters.

“I will not resign from the board", Odotei said in an interview on Hot FM.

"I was appointed by the Board chairman and he is the only person who can say I should leave and that will be all”

“I was invited by the board and they announced my appointment so its purely based on my competence as a club administrator” he added.

Vincent Odotei-Sowah is reported to have called for the arrest of Hearts of Oak Supporters Chief Elvis Herman Hesse after last Sunday's confrontation at the Accra Sports Stadium.