'I will resign if Brazil bonus fiasco happens in Gabon - Black Stars chairman Afriyie

George Afriyie is of high hopes that the "Black Stars bonus fiasco" that occurred at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil is repeated at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Afriyie, who is the chairman of the Black Stars management committee, reckons that the shameful event will never happen again and that he will be the first to resign should the action repeat itself.

This comes as uncertainty surrounds the payments for the Black Stars as no deal is believed to have been reached because of the change in government.

With a new minister yet to take his seat and after a fractious relationship with the previous minister Nii Lante Vanderpuye, an agreement has not yet been reached.

Afriyie he will ensure that the bonus saga that wrecked Ghana's campaign as players demanded their monies during the competition will not happen again.

"As the chairman of the Black Stars management committee, that which happened in Brazil can never happen, if it should, I will be the first to resign" Afriyie told Kumasi-based radio station Nhyira FM.

The team is currently based in Dubai, training vigorously for the biennial tournament.

Mr Afriyie who spoke on the chances of the team going into the tournament says he is thrilled with the fitness level of the players citing that there are no injuries at the camp and this however, will go a long way to bolster the team's efforts.

He assured Ghanaians especially football fans that, "There is no injury concerns in camp as we leave Al Ain for Gabon."

With experienced Striker and Skipper Asamoah Gyan in the helm of affairs, the Black Stars will be hoping to clinch their fifth African Cup of Nations Trophy after last losing the finals to Ivory Coast in the last edition of the tournament held in Equatorial Guinea.

Afcon 2017 kicks off on Saturday, 14 of January , with the Black Stars set to face Uganda, Mali and the six time champions Egypt in Group D.

By: Prince Botwe

