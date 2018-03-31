Ibrahim Arafat Mensah nets hat-trick as NK Aluminij swat aside ND Triglav in Slovenian league

Ghanaian striker Ibrahim Arafat Mensah scored an impressive hat-trick for NK Aluminij in their 3-1 win over ND Triglav at the Kidricevo Sports Park in the Slovenian Premier League.

NK Aluminij broke the deadlock of the match on the 50th minute mark via Ghanaian marksman Arafat Mensah before Darko Zec pulled parity in the 79th minute.

But just as the match looked set to end in a draw, the 23-year-old Ghanaian striker popped up with a beautiful strike in the 83rd minute before completing his perfect afternoon with a clam finish in the 91st minute to hand his a 3-1 victory.

The rast-haired forward lasted the full duration of the match. He has netted six goals in his 20 league appearances for NK Aluminij in the ongoing season.

