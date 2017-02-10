Ibrahim Sannie Daara reveals how Avram Grant was gutted after the defeat to Cameroon

Communication Director of the Ghana Football Association, Ibrahim Sannie Daara says out-going Ghana coach Avram Grant was gutted after the defeat to the indomitable Lions of Cameroon.

The 60-year-old Israeli trainer decided to terminate his contract with the Ghana Football Association after leading the team to a fourth place finish in the just ended Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

“After the loss against Cameroon, I was thinking deep about the cause of the defeat at about 3:00 am in my hotel suit, so I was not able to sleep but I later heard someone knocking at my door and when I went to open, it was Avram,” Sannie disclosed on Happy FM

“He confessed to me that it was the most difficult defeat he’s tasted as a coach in his life. He said the Champions League defeat was painful but the defeat against Cameroon was most painful because it was for a country and not a club side.”

“He told me how much he needed the trophy. After hearing his confession, I had goosebumps and I almost cried.”

