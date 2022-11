Youngster Ibrahim Sulemana was one of the Hellas Verona players who modelled to outdoor club’s new ‘sleeve-jersey’ sponsor Drivalia Car Rental.

The 19-year-old is gradually becoming one of the famous kids in the Verona set-up this season.

He has made cameos in their last two Serie A matches against AS Roma and Sassuolo- both games ended in defeat.

Sulemana made his debut on 9 October 2022 against Salernitana when he replaced Miguel Veloso on 71 minutes.