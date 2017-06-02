Ibrahim Tanko commends players performance in training ahead of Ethiopia clash

Deputy coach of Black Stars Ibrahim Tanko has expressed his delight with the performance of his players in training ahead of next weekend's 2019 AFCON qualifier against Ethiopia.

The four-time Africa champions are fervently preparing for the upcoming 2019 Africa Cup of Nation qualifier against the Walia Antelopes of Ethiopia as well as the double-header international friendly games against USA and Mexico.

And according to Tanko, he is excited with how his charges are working earnestly in training ahead of the game.

“I am very happy with the performance of the players in training, they themselves know the Ethiopians will not be easy so we must go all out,” Tanko stated

“Both the new and old players are doing well and we are shaping up as a unit, we are expecting the full house by Monday.”

The Black Stars will open their AFCON 2019 qualifying account with a game against Ethiopia at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on June 11.

