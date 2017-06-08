Black Stars deputy trainer Ibrahim Tanko delighted with team's competition

Deputy coach of Black Stars Ibrahim Tanko has expressed his delight with the competition in the team ahead of the upcoming 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia.

The four-time Africa champions will be looking to commence the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations on a winning note when they go head-to-head against the Walias of Ethiopia at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Many advocates of the team envisage selection headache for the technical handlers following the calibre of materials at their disposal.

But Tanko believes otherwise by claiming that it rather gives them more options to choose from in difficult times.

“We want the players to give us tough time to select who is going to play and i think we saw it in the friendly game against Asokwa Deportivo,” he said .

“If you see the way Raphael Dwamena and Majid Waris played, i mean we have a lot of options to choose.”

