Ibrahim Tanko to be named the new Black Stars assistant coach this week

Former Ghana international Ibrahim Tanko is expected to be officially named the assistant to Kwesi Appiah this week with serious work set to start.

Tanko has served on that role with the Cameroon national team and is expected to join forces with Kwesi Appiah who is also returning to the team.

Kwesi Nyantakyi fresh from being named as the first vice president of CAF is expected to turn his attention to dealing with the issues of the Black Stars.

There are reports that Maxwell Konadu will then be handed the second assistant coaching job based on his familiarity with the job.

