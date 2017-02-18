Iddrisu Abdallah wants to win titles with Mozambican side CD Costa do sol

Striker Iddrisu Abdallah wants to send his Mozambican side CD Costa do sol far this season after his goal ensure they won a four-team tournament.

The former Bechem United player scored the only goal as CD Costa do sol beat Desportivo Nacala 1-0 for the trophy in Maputo.

''This cup means a lot for the team because it boosted the start of our preparation towards the league,'' he told sportsworldghana.com.

“I think my Target for the season has already begun with the cup we lifted. I want to make sure I work for the team to clear the suffering they had last season with fighting of the relegation.

''Every body in the team is nice to me especially my team mates.''

