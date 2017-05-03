Ex-Kotoko great Yahaya Kassum: I’ll never coach in Ghana because it’s unattractive

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder Yahaya Kassum says he will never venture into coaching due to the bad treatment coaches go through in the country.

According to Kassum, who was affectionately called the “Butcher” during his playing days with the Porcupine Warriors, says his colleague have been complaining to him about the sort of treatment meted out to them in the profession.

Speaking on Happy FM’s Anopa Bosuo Sports, the hard-tackling midfielder intimated that the way coaches are treated in Ghana makes it unattractive to take up the gaffer role in Ghana.

“I have no plans of entering into coaching. I don’t think I will ever take up that role because it doesn’t look attractive to me. Most of my colleagues are into coaching now and they complain bitterly about the treatment meted out to them so it doesn’t make it attractive at all and it’s not something that I will ever consider.” Yahaya Kassum told Happy FM on ‘Where are they?’ a segment on Anopa Bosuo Sports.

