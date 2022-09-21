"If I was getting older I would have thought of Ghana"- Isak Hien reveals why he chose Sweden

Sweden-born Ghanaian, Isak Hien, has revealed why he chose the European country over the Black Stars despite Ghana qualifying for the World Cup.

Hien, who was also eligible to represent Burkina Faso, insists it was an easy choice since he was born in Stockholm.

The Hellas Verona defender earned his first invite for the Nations League games against Serbia and Slovenia this week.

"It wasn't really a very difficult choice. It was kind of fun that Ghana was going to the World Cup, but it is perhaps the worst World Cup of all World Cups," he said as quoted by aflonbladet.se.

"I was born and raised in Sweden and have always wanted to play for Sweden, so it was nothing I was stressed about. If a few years had passed and you were getting older, you might have thought about it, but for me it wasn't this collection or anything but that I thought I was waiting for my chance in Sweden," he added.

Hien expressed delight after receiving a call from national team coach Janne Anderssen.

"He called and wanted to hear how I reasoned with the different national teams that I had to choose from. Then I explained that I don't feel any stress, I want to play for Sweden and I have always wanted to," he said.