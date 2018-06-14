"If Kudjoe Fianoo accepts this government appointment then he has betrayed football people"- Abdul Salam Yakubu

Bankroller of Division One side New Edubiase, Abdul Salam Yakubu has reiterated that "football people" will feel betrayed should GHALCA boss Kudjoe Fianoo accepts the appointment from government to serve on an interim committee to run Ghana football following steps taken to dissolve the Football Association.

Government appointed a five member team to restructure the country's most loved sport following the scandal that hit Ghana football last week in the wake of the premiere of the documentary dubbed #12.

The committee is chaired by Dr. Kofi Amoah with ex-footballers Abedi Pele and Rev Osei Kofi serving as members. GHALCA Boss Kudjoe Fianoo and Ms. Eva Okyere complete the list. Sports journalist Dan Kwaku Yeboah is the spokesperson of the committee.

The committee has attracted several criticisms with Abdul Salam Yakubu bewildered by Kudjoe Fianoo's appointment.

"We the football people are not aware of government's decision in respect to the interim committee set up by government to manage football in the country,' he told Happy FM.

"It is about time we start being truthful in this country .Government is not giving us the chance to have a dialogue with them and find solutions to the problems we are in now," he added. "If Cudjoe Fianoo accept this government appointment then he has betrayed we the football people."

"Government should have asked us to give them our representative as football people. No football people will agree with this lists. I don't think any football person will agree to work with these people appointed to manage football in the country .We are not ready to meet them."

"Kudjoe Fianoo have not met with anyone about this government appointment.He didn't say a word when we met last week."