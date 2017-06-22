Ghanaian trainer Yaw Preko named Coach-of-the-Month in Nigeria

Ifeanyi Ubah FC's Ghanaian coach Yaw Preko and Lobi Stars forward Kingsley Eduwo have been named League Bloggers Awards (LBA) Player and Manager respectively for the month of May.

Eduwo and Preko posted superior performances with their clubs in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) in the month under review to fend off other contenders in the running for both categories of awards.

Preko masterminded two wins in two for the Nnewi-based side.

They won 3-0 at 3SC and defeated Kano Pillars 2-0 in Nnewi while Maikaba guided Akwa United to a 0-0 draw at MFM before returning to the Nest of Champions to win 3-0 against ABS FC.

Meanwhile, Eduwo scored in Lobi’s 1-0 win at Sunshine Stars and got a double against MFM FC while Obaje netted in FC Ifeanyiubah’s 3-0 success at Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) and then scored the two goals that saw off four-time champions Kano Pillars in Nnewi.

Lobi Stars striker Kingsley Eduwo fend off competition from Ifeanyi Ubah's poacher Kingsley Obaje, Enugu Rangers winger Osas Okoro and Plateau United left-back Daniel Itodo for the player's award while Preko beat Solomon Ogbeide of Lobi Stars, Akwa United's Abdu Maikaba and Chukwuma Agbo of Rangers to the top award.

