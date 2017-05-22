Ifeanyi Ubah coach Yaw Preko revels in big away win over Shooting Stars

Head coach of FC Ifeanyi Ubah Yaw Preko has expressed delight in his side's big win over Shooting Stars in the Nigerian Professionals Football League at the Adamasingba Stadium on Sunday.

The Anambra Warriors outclassed 3SC in dominant fashion, handing the Oluyole Warriors a 3-0 defeat, their first home defeat of the season and also completing the double over the Fatai Amoo-led side.

Goals from Godwin Obaje, Pascal Seka and a sublime free-kick from King Osanga handed the Ifeanyi Ubah their first away victory of the season.

Preko whose side extended their unbeaten run in the NPFL to seven games and moved up to fourth in the table admitted the title charge is still a long way to go.

"Like I keep saying from the start of the season, we are still a work in progress. It was a fantastic display from my team but that's behind us, now we look towards the next game," he told Completesportsnigeria.com in Ibadan.

"But we won't be carried away by this win.

"I'm happy we were able to execute what we are capable of. Our plan here worked for us because we nullified all their threats and killed off their tempo by playing possessive and expansive football.

"We had an aim to come in and kill, get an early goal which happened in the second minute.

"We knew they were a good side because in the reverse fixture they gave us a lot of problems but we dealt with them here (in Ibadan).

"We did not underrate them and that's what the scoreline reflects."

