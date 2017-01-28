Ifenyi Ubah head coach Yaw Preko unhappy with Kokoto demoting Michael Osei to youth side

Ifenyi Ubah head coach Yaw Preko has jumped to the defence of Michael Osei following reports that he has been demoted to the junior side of Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

Media reports had earlier claimed that Michael Osei had been sacked as the assistant coach of Asante Kotoko with the coach himself confirming the reports in some quarters, but the club issued an official statement insisting he has been reassigned to the junior side of the club.

And Yaw Preko says Michael Osei did not deserve to be treated like that.

"But why now when he has done all the recruitment and besides that I don't think he has done that bad for him to be sacked or demoted," Yaw Preko retorted.

"He deserved better respect than that," he added.

"I think Michael has a very good team now and I know he could have done better this season with the recruitment done so far.

The former Black Stars winger and now Ghana U20 assistant coach resigned as the assistant coach of Hearts when he felt disrespected and poorly treated then predicted that the new Kotoko coach may struggle with the team in the coming season.

"This man will start having bad results and he will tell us he is new, now getting to know the players and they are not playing well to his system and so on," he concluded.

Preko recently won the Nigeria Super Cup with his new club and won his first league game by 4-1 in the Nigeria Professional Football League.

