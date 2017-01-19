Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Ignored Jeff Schlupp could have solved Ghana's AFCON left-back setback after Baba injury

Published on: 19 January 2017
Jeffrey Schlupp

Jeffrey Schlupp could have easily deputized for injured Baba Rahman whose Africa Cup of Nations campaign has ended following a knee injury.

But the Crystal Palace newboy was excluded from the squad by Ghana coach Avram Grant for football reasons.

He has been the like-for-like replacement for the Schalke 04 star in the national team and could have profited from the setback.

Schlupp was struggling for playing time at Leicester City and needed to sort out his future in this transfer window.

  • kb says:
    January 19, 2017 04:54 pm
    Oh no! Schulp is the not best left back, a competent coach can come up with. These all allude to the level of naivety, lazy and incompetent these Grant guy and that wasteful Maxwell Konadu are. And many of us, along with other avid football supporters have added voices on this haphazard blackstars selection. Funny enough, every time someone expresses their opinion constructively, other simple minded fans would be either insulting them or chastising them for not being coaches and many more. I guess we have to leave everything to the coaches and traumatized in silence. Other than that, the left back can have real competitive players like Nana Akwasi Asare, Dennis Danso, period! I still don't understand why Badu always has to come in to play on the right wing? And why can't Jordan and Astu both compete for the right wing. And why is Badu in this squad, because there is Acquah and Partey who are apparent better options at the right midfield. And that goalkeeper. I know I'm not the only who grinch whenever he comes out to "save" a ball or punching away balls. His inexperience and incompetence is so clear. So disheartening watching how great our blackstars could have been. Sad!!
  • Sam va says:
    January 19, 2017 04:48 pm
    No need for this now.let use what we have now

