Ignored Jeff Schlupp could have solved Ghana's AFCON left-back setback after Baba injury

Jeffrey Schlupp could have easily deputized for injured Baba Rahman whose Africa Cup of Nations campaign has ended following a knee injury.

But the Crystal Palace newboy was excluded from the squad by Ghana coach Avram Grant for football reasons.

He has been the like-for-like replacement for the Schalke 04 star in the national team and could have profited from the setback.

Schlupp was struggling for playing time at Leicester City and needed to sort out his future in this transfer window.

Comments

This article has 2 comment(s)