IK Sirius Ghanaian midfielder Kingsley Sarfo credits coach Bergstrand for quick rise

IK Sirius Ghanaian midfielder Kingsley Sarfo has credited coach Kim Bergstrand for his rapid growth.

Sarfo, 22, has netted three times for the Swedish new boys this season.

The hugely talented Ghanaian midfielder has hogged the headlines since the start of the Allsvenskan.

And the Kumasi-born enforcer has credited the former AIK and Hammarby IF coach for his development.

"Kim Bergstrand and Tolle are fantastic coaches .They taught me that I could go past four or five players when I wanted. They made me a warrior."

The Ghanaian was won the Player of the Month for April after a stellar run.

By Patrick Akoto

