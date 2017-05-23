IK Sirius Ghanaian star Kingsley Sarfo reveals admiration for Spanish giants Barcelona

IK Sirius Ghanaian midfielder Kingsley Sarfo has revealed his admiration for Spanish powerhouse Barcelona.

The 22-year-old has hit a rich vein of form in his debut season in the Swedish Allsvenskan.

The highly-rated Ghanaian midfielder was voted Player of the Month for April after netted three times for Sirius.

And the Kumasi-born midfielder has revealed his admiration for Spanish giants Barcelona and a host of their stars.

" I want to play good football with the big boys. I've always been a fan of Barcelona. Players like Messi, Neymar and Iniesta inspire me. Eden Hazard of Chelsea too." he said

Sarfo has been linked with a move to Swedish giants Malmo FF and Russian outfit Krasnodar.

By Patrick Akoto

