I'm blameless for Black Stars World Cup woes- Nii Lante Vanderpuye

Former Sports Minister Hon. Nii Lante Vanderpuye insists he should not be blamed should the Black Stars fail to book a ticket to Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana's chances of making it to yet another FIFA World Cup finals looks frowzy following their points accumulation of five points after four games, trailing table toppers Egypt by four points with two matches to play.

And many of the country's football enthusiasts have scourged the former sports minister for the team's slow start to the qualifying campaign after series of banter with the nation's football governing body during his reign in office.

“Anything can happen with few matches to end the qualifiers and it’s beyond football that we can qualifier for the World Cup, but I can not be blamed because I am not part of the playing body," Vanderpuye insisted.

“Some people have asserted that I didn’t handle things well during the start of the qualifier but am not a coach neither the chairman of the management committee. So we should take politics out of football and look at things technical."

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)