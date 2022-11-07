'I’m just happy to play football, wherever that is' – India-based Ghanaian striker Kwame Karikari

Ghanaian striker Kwame Karikari claims he is not bothered by the label of a football journeyman and is happy to play wherever he is.

Since 2010, Karikari has played for 14 clubs in 11 different nations. After Ghana, where he began playing football at Inter Allies, he has played in several countries including Uzbekistan, Thailand, and Sweden in Europe, Norway in Asia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates in the Middle East, and Egypt in Africa.

Karikari moved to India earlier this year after joining Chennaiyin FC, and he is enjoying his football there as well. He has scored twice in seven appearances.

“I’m always looking for new experiences and Chennaiyin presented me with a good challenge. I had never been to India, so I thought - let me come here and see what adventures await me,” he said.

For Karikari, everything would have transpired very differently, however. Growing up in Ghana's capital city of Accra, Kofi Amponsah aspired to put on the uniform like his father, who served for 35 years in the Ghana Army. At school, he pursued both track and football, though neither was a top priority at the time.

“After finishing high school, I really started enjoying football. My friends encouraged me to take the game more seriously, so I joined an academy at 18,” he recalled.