"I'm not under pressure to perform, says Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah

`Minister of Youth and Sports Isacc Asiamah is defiant of meeting the expectations placed on his head at the sector.

The Atwima Mponua Member of Parliament has been trusted with the duties steering the affairs of the sector that is widely regarded as one the most difficult ministerial positions in the country.

However, in an exclusive interview to Accra-based Starr Sports, Isaac Asiamah insists he is aware of the challenges at the ministry but will deliver the goods.

“I have never been under pressure in discharging my duties and i always do what i can under any circumstances”

“I know the challenges at the ministry and even the president made me aware of it before he appointed me so there is no pressure on me to perform,” he told Starr Sports.

“So i am very aware of the the task ahead.”he added.

