I'm ready for the World Cup - Ghana coach Otto Addo 

Ghana coach Otto Addo says the team is ready for the 2022 World Cup.

The Black Stars engaged in two international friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua during the break as part of the team's preparations ahead of the Qatar World Cup.

Ghana lost 3-0 to Brazil with goals from Richarlison and Marquinhos on Friday in the first friendly.

The Black Stars recovered to beat Nicaragua by a lone goal kind courtesy Abdul Fatawu Issahaku's strike in the first half.

Most Ghanaian fans have shown their displeasure at the team's performance in the last two games.

Despite the displeasure and uproar from the fans, Coach Otto Addo is confident the team will improve and will be ready for the World Cup.

"I'm ready (for World Cup), everybody is ready", Otto Addo said in an interview.

"We qualified that's why we have to be there. In times past, Ghana has proven that we are a tournament team. I know we have to improve."

Ghana will face Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H of the 2022 World Cup.