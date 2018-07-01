"I'm ready to play in Segunda"- Real Oviedo midfielder Richard Boateng

Ghanaian midfielder Richard Boateng insists he is ready to make an impact in the Spanish Segunda League with his new club Real Oviedo.

The 25 year old joined the Real Oviedo from UD Melila, after an excellent campaign last season where he won the goal of the segunda division with strike against Jumilla.

Boateng scored 15 goals from 31 appearances attracting interests from several club's before eventually joining the white and Blues.

The younger brother of former Black Stars midfielder Derek Boateng, Richard was unveiled by Oviedo last Wednesday.

"It's a matter of working and giving the maximum for the team, with work and attitude, you win any fans, I'm ready to play here, because it's the opportunity I've really been waiting for, I arrived in Spain very young, I had the chance to play First (with Granada), but I had no continuity, "said Boateng, who has total confidence in himself and is very prepared to contribute his football in a higher category.

"I had colleagues who later played in Second or First and they were not better than me. I think I'm ready. "

His new manager, Jose Antonio Anquela was also full of praise for his first acquisition but says he would have to prove himself top be a starter.

"I do not have any preference in the position, I try to get the best out of myself and I am for what the coach asks me to do," he said. "