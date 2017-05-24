"I'm still a Pirates player, Bernard Morrison debunks release reports

Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Morrison has debunked reports that Orlando Pirates have released him.

Following an unsuccessful first season with the Buccaneers due to lack of game time, Morrison has been linked with a move away from the club.

There have been widespread reports in recent weeks that the hardworking midfielder could possibly make a move back to his former club, AS Vita.

“I’ve seen stories like that before, but no one has approached me or told me anything about it. I’m still a Pirates player,” says Morrison.

“I have a contract with Pirates and my aim is to stay here until I finish my contract. That is what I’m focusing on right now,” said the 24-year-old.

Despite hardly featuring for Pirates in their official Absa Premiership games in the 2016/17 season, Morrison says he wants to stay with the club for the duration of his contract.

“Yes, I have a contract with them. I’m not thinking about going anywhere. I still have a number of years (in my contract) and I see myself as a Pirates player. I have to be here.”

