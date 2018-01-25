'I'm the most committed Black Stars player ever,' Asamoah Gyan replies critics

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has claimed that he's the most committed Ghanaian player to have donned the national team jersey.

Gyan has been in the news lately following Prince Tagoe's assertion that the Kayserispor forward should not have been handed the Black Stars armband ahead of other senior members of the team such as Sulley Muntari and Michael Essien.

The former Sunderland poacher had then been attacked by popular TV presenter, Nana Aba Anamoah on GH ONE TV that, he should be replaced by Andre Ayew as the leader of the team.

However, Gyan has not taken kindly to the criticisms by both personalities as he claimed that no player in the history of Ghana football is much more committed to the national team course than him.

"Which player has been very dedicated than me in the history of Ghana football, tell me? Gyan quizzed on his Instagram page.

"Which player has more caps for Ghana than me; I'm 32 years and still playing but if maybe there are some obstacles on my way doesn't mean I'm done. Fine, fair enough, we have a short career and I can decide to end my football career right now because nobody needs to play forever."

Gyan became Ghana's all-time top scorer with 50 goals to his credit when he scored in the Black Stars 5-0 walloping of the Walias of Ethiopia last year June.

