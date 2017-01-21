Imperious Asamoah Gyan is Ghana's all-time top scorer in Africa Cup of Nations history

Asamoah Gyan has become Ghana's all-time top scorer in Africa Cup of Nations history after netting the opener in their second Group D match against Mali on Saturday.

Gyan has now tallied eight goals since making his debut in 2008 on home soil where he found the back of the net once.

The on-loan Al Ahli player has now surprised Osei Kofi and international teammate Andre Ayew, who are both tied on seven goals.

The Ghana captain has now scored in every tournament he has played for the Black Stars.

