Impressive Mubarak Wakaso plays full throttle in KAS Eupen's game against KV Mechelen

Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso was in splendid form for KAS Eupen in their game against KV Mechelen in the Belgium topflight league.

The Black Stars player lasted the entire duration as a late penalty from KV Mechelen left KAS losing narrowly on the road.

Wakaso was arguably Eupen's best player on the pitch, winning and distributing balls effortlessly.

The visitors had a great start to the game against Konan N'Dri broke the deadlock just 16 minutes into the game.

However, KV Mechelen responded six minutes later through Alessio Da Cruz before Julien Ngoy netted from the spot with 15 minutes remaining.

Wakaso's form seems to have earned him a place in Otto Addo's preliminary squad after reports indicate he is part of the team to be released on Monday.

The 31-year-old is enjoying a decent loan spell in Belgium after joining Eupen in the summer transfer window from Chinese Super League side Shenzen FC.