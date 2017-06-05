Impressive new-look Ghana Black Stars technical team takes shape

The new-look technical team of the Black Stars has taken full shape under the leadership of coach Kwasi Appiah as they supervised the team's first training session under the native manager.

The backroom completely made up of former international players of the country held their first training session at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Appiah, who took over the squad from Israeli coach Avrma Grant, put together his backroom staff to ensure a complete departure from the past.

First deputy coach of the Black Stars, Ibrahim Tanko put the players through various sprint and dribbling drills in the centre circle on the first day of training to the admiration of the supporters.

Goalkeepers trainer Richard Kingson trained the goalies at the Black Stars Square end of the Accra Sport Stadium pitch which also drew applause.

In an interview after training, deputy captain Andre Ayew said he was delighted to be working under the coaching stewardship of former players including Kwasi Appiah, Ibrahim Tanko, Richard Kingson and Stephen Appiah.

The Black Stars ahead of his first competitive game, an African Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia scheduled for Sunday, June 11 at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

An initial 30 man squad was named, as Ghana started preparations towards the first Afcon 2019 qualifier against Ethiopia at the Baba Yara Sports stadium on June 11, 2017.

The Black Stars would hope for a good start as they compete for the top spot of Group F with Sierra Leon, Kenya and Ethiopia.

Ghana has enjoyed a consecutive qualification to Africa Cup of Nations since 2006.

