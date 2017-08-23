Agyemang-Badu remains axed from Ghana squad despite blistering form in Turkey

Bursaspor midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu remains banished from international duty after left out of the recent squad.

The battling midfielder was omitted from Ghana's squad for the World Cup 2018 qualifiers next month against Congo.

The 26 year old on loan from Italian side Udinese started his campaign in the Turkish Super Lig on a bright note.

He scored on his home debut and his second appearance last Sunday.

Badu has been capped 76 times for the Black Stars.

Ghana head coach Kwesi Appiah announced his squad to face Congo on 1 September at home and the return leg in Brazzaville leg four days later.

