In-form Augsburg defender Daniel Opare relishes Ghana return after three-year absence

In-form Augsburg defender Daniel Opare is relishing a return to the Black Stars following an improved form at the German Bundesliga side.

The 26-year-old played an influential role for the Fuggerstädter in their 1-0 win over RB Leipzig at the WWK Arena on Tuesday night.

The Ghanaian has shown a strong performance in recent games and appear revived to fight for a return into the Ghana national team.

The former Real Madrid youth defender has not played for the West Africans since playing in his country's 2-1 defeat to Brazil in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

And it appears time is itching closer for him to stage a return to the team

"For the moment, we are not in a good position right now because we have two qualification matches to play," he told Bundesliga Vibes

"Ghana is my country and if they invite me I will still represent my country.

"Of course I am interested in returning to the team."

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah could use the right-back's revival as a key to unlock FADING Harrison Afful.

By Patrick Akoto

