In-form David Accam set for a recall to Black Stars under Kwesi Appiah

US based Ghanaian forward David Accam is set for a swift recall into the Black Stars with the Chicago fire man expected to be part of the list that will play against Ethiopia.

Accam has hit 3 goals in the first 9 games of the season has been ever present and lively in the Chicago fire set up.

New Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has never hidden his admiration for the diminutive yet effective Ghanaian forward and is set to hand a recall.

The 26-year-old did not feature prominently under previous coach Avram Grant.

