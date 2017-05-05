In-form Egypt-based striker Ben Acheampong hopes to chart way back to Black Stars

In-form Ben Acheampong hopes his goal scoring exploits for El Darkleyah can earn him a Black Stars return.

The former Asante Kotoko player has been in good form in the Egyptian Premier League.

Acheampong has banged in 8 goals so far.

''A new coach and a new era for the Black Stars. I am sure many scouts are watching me for my national team and to win the hearts of these scout I just have to find the back of the net on weekly basis,'' Acheampong told Sports Crusader.

''I think the national team is for Ghanaians and I am one of them , so all I need to do now is be consistent irrespective of where I play and I will get a chance.''

