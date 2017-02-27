In-form Ghana goalie Danie Agyei stars as Simba beat rivals Yanga in 'crazy' Tanzanian derby

Ghana goalkeeper Daniel Agyei starred as Simba FC recorded a 2-1 win over rivals Yanga in the top Tanzanian derby at the weekend.

Agyei, 27, stood in-between the sticks as the Street Boys rallied from behind to beat their sworn rivals in front of a 60,000 fans in Dar es Salam.

The former Medeama and Liberty Professionals glovesman pulled off a couple of brilliant saves as his side coasted to victory and increased their lead at the top of the table.

Just four minutes into the game, Novart Lufunga fouled goal bound Chirwa in the box and referee Akrama pointed to the spot.

Lufunga was left cursing himself because it was an easy ball for him to clear but the defender fumbled only to allow Chirwa to round him off.

Simon Msuva stepped up and expertly put the ball at the far left of goalkeeper Daniel Agyei.

Burundian Kichuya made amends form his first half mistakes, leaving his marker, Juma Abdul flatfooted and headed past Munishi for the equalizer.

Yanga called off Zambian midfielder Justine Zulu for Juma Mahadhi but it was Simba who stole the win with nine minutes to go, when Kichuya stunningly beat off positioned keeper for his 10th goal of the campaign.

The match winner was a real class act as Shiza Kichuya as he rattled home from 25 yards in a breathtaking Mainland Premier League at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

