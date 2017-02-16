In-form Ghana goalie Daniel Agyei impresses for Simba as they secure Tanzanian FA Cup semis berth

Ghana goalkeeper Daniel Agyei played a key role for Simba FC as they beat African Lions 1-0 to progress to the semi-finals of the Tanzanian FA Cup on Thursday.

The 27-year-old stood in between the sticks as the Street Boys recorded the narrow win at home.

It was another remarkable display from the Ghanaian whose performance is well documented in the East African nation.

The former Medeama and Liberty Professionals star displayed agility and made several top saves to deny the visitors.

Compatriot James Kotei also played throttle for the Tanzanian giants.

The win ensures Simba progresses into the last four of the competition.

Agyei has been on cloud nine since he joined Simba as a free agent after starring for Ghanaian side Medeama in the 2016 CAF Confederation Cup.

He is a world cup winner after featuring for the country's Under-20 team to clinch the FIFA U20 World Cup in 2009.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)